Colorado investigators: man shot woman, child before turning gun on himself in Douglas County last week

Douglas County Sheriff's investigators, along with the Parker Police Department, released new details on Thursday in last week's deaths of two adults and a juvenile male. They believe it was a murder-suicide.

On Tuesday, the Douglas County Coroner released the identities of the two adults as Angel Meyers, 43 and Brandon Timms, 38. The juvenile's identity has not been released.

The scene where 2 were found dead at the Rueter-Hess Incline. Douglas County

Douglas County Sheriff's deputies responded to the Rueter-Hess Incline in Douglas County just before 9 a.m. on Jan. 11. Deputies found Timms and a juvenile male at that location.

Meyers was found dead inside a home on Blackwolf Drive in Parker after officers were called to conduct a welfare check about an hour later.

Investigators believe Timms shot and killed Meyers at the Blackwolf Drive residence then drove with the juvenile male to the incline before shooting the child and then himself.

Blackwolf Drive on Thursday CBS

There was also a gas leak reported at the home.

Investigators have not released the relationship between the deceased.

The Rueter-Hess Incline is located about 5 miles from downtown Parker near the Rueter-Hess Reservoir.