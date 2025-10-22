City of Louisville joins efforts to limit flights, noise at Colorado's Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport

At a packed Louisville city council meeting on Tuesday, public commenters said they were "enraged" and described their neighborhoods where "kids have trouble doing their homework. The elderly have trouble sleeping."

The debate around noise and flights coming in and out of Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport isn't new, but following a new flight path earlier this year, new neighbors in Louisville are sending in complaints.

Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport CBS

Our previous reporting showed an FAA memo that detailed safety concerns and the growing number of flights as a reason for the switch. Operators of RMMA have also previously stated they have no control over those decisions.

But neighbors want to see a solution that limits what they say are nearly non-stop flights over their home. One commenter shared, "While they're addressing their safety issue, it becomes my safety issue."

So, the city of Louisville put together a task force assigned to investigate flight frequency and height and see if the city should take legal action. The task force presented findings on Tuesday. The legal advice summarized that because it's a federal airspace, and there is a legal precedent of the courts protecting that, Mayor Chris Leh says his hands might be tied.

"It's aggravating," Leh said, "We have very few legal options here. The law is pretty clear that we don't have we don't have an awful lot of leeway."

A plane at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport. CBS

A RMMA representative was at the meeting but declined to interview.

Now the city is hoping to take a new approach by banding together with everyone affected, including municipalities like Longmont and Broomfield. Leh says he hopes a larger group can have more success connecting with Jefferson County Commissioners, flight schools, and the airport.

"It's good for us all to be acting together and to bring you know what could be the interests of 400,000 people… to the attention of folks that may have something that they can do to help," Leh said.