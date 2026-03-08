Colorado man provides eggs to families, organizations in need amid soaring prices

Eggs used to be a regular part of breakfast. But as prices went up in Colorado and elsewhere, demand increased, and donations slowed, something simple but meaningful began to disappear from the plate.

Mark Sorency hopes to help change that.

"I've acquired the ability to crack two at a time," Sorency says. "I'm trying to figure out how to crack four at a time. I've seen a guy on YouTube that can do it."

Mark Sorency cracks two eggs that he brought to the Denver Rescue Mission. CBS

While Sorency works on improving his egg-cracking skills, he's also focused on growing the Eggcellent Breakfast Foundation, a small effort he started to help provide eggs for breakfast at the Denver Rescue Mission.

"I raise money through GoFundMe, friends, and family," he said. "Then I shop around for eggs."

This is his third year fundraising.

In 2024, Sorency helped provide more than 6,000 eggs for breakfast at the mission. In 2025, that number grew to more than 30,000 eggs. This year, he hopes to provide more than 60,000 eggs.

"We buy eggs twice a month," Sorency says. "Our goal is one breakfast a week. Honestly, I think we can do two times a week for the whole year."

The eggs are delivered to the Denver Rescue Mission, where staff serve between 900 and 1,200 meals each day.

"This has been the most amount of eggs," Lawrence Street Kitchen Supervisor Keely Scheffler says.

Scheffler says the donations help fill a need in the kitchen, but Sorency's volunteer efforts stand out as well.

"It's about the eggs, and everybody loves that," Scheffler says. "But I think the biggest impact is seeing the volunteers that come along with Mark."

Sorency says the foundation plans to continue fundraising and purchasing eggs throughout the year to support the mission's breakfast service.