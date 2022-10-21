Watch CBS News
Lloyd Love faces murder charge after Aurora shooting involving 2 former co-workers

By CBSColorado.com Staff

CBS Colorado

A 35-year-old man was arrested after a deadly shooting following an argument between two former co-workers. Aurora police say Lloyd Love was arrested on suspicion of first degree murder.

Officers first got a call around 7 p.m. Thursday night of trespassing off East Centretech Parkway and Airport Boulevard. That call was upgraded to a shooting. When officers arrived, they learned the shooting happened during an argument between an employer and a former employee.

The victim died on scene and investigators say Love took off.

Police found him later and pulled him over to arrest him.

First published on October 21, 2022 / 3:59 PM

