Northern Colorado lender shares how to repair your credit card debt, step by step

Right now, Americans are carrying a total of $1.23 trillion in credit card debt. So, if you're trying to fix your credit, you're certainly not alone, assures Northern Colorado Credit Union Vice President of Lending Debbie Shephard.

Shephard says most people get in trouble from using credit cards too much because you want to buy something now.

"Then, that bill comes in. And you say 'Ooh, my budget can't quite handle that.' Then, you use your credit card buy essentials like groceries and you're in a bad spot," she said.

Shephard says the most important thing to do is resolve any delinquent or past due payments. It may be little by little, but your credit score will increase.

"Ideally, you want to aim for a balance of $3,000 across all of your credit cards. Work with your lender to help you through it," said Shephard.

Your lender can help you navigate and even make exceptions based on your situation. Above all, don't hesitate to say you need a little help.

"Don't be embarrassed to ask for help. Life happens. You have an emergency you didn't prepare for. You got a little overzealous at the holidays. It happens; our goal is not to shame anybody. My goal is always how can I help you? And I think a lot of lenders have that same sentiment."

Another important tip: Don't close out those old credit cards.

"Maybe you got a card back in college that you don't use anymore, and it might be tempting. But, because your credit is established over time, it will hurt your score," she added.