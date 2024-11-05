Lauren Boebert claims victory over Trisha Calvarese in Colorado's 4th Congressional District race

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert has claimed victory on election night in Colorado, and CBS News projects she'll be in Congress again next term -- she'll just be representing a different constituency of Coloradans.

The Republican ran against Democrat Trisha Calvarese in Colorado's 4th Congressional District. Calvarese called Boebert to concede. Boebert decided last year she would leave the 3rd Congressional District after two terms there and run for the open seat in the 4th, a district with a stronger Republican base. Nearly a year later, she appears to have achieved her goal.

Boebert left CD3, which includes much of western Colorado and Pueblo, and now calls Windsor home. She is hoping to represent CD4, which includes Douglas County, the city of Loveland and most of the Eastern Plains.

Immigration issues figured strongly into the campaign of Boebert, who is a loyalist to former President Donald Trump. During a conversation with CBS Colorado Political Reporter Shaun Boyd, Boebert was asked if she supports mass deportations.

"Do you support mass deportations? And what would that look like? How would you accomplish that?" Boyd asked.

"Yes, I am for mass deportation. Of course, you have to start somewhere, and starting with criminal aliens is an easy yes. But even further than that, in states like Colorado where we have sanctuary policies, those need to be done away with," Boebert said. "Maybe there's a role in the federal government to say 'States you don't get this funding if you have these policies,' or maybe there's some sort of legislation that we can do there. But in Colorado, our (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) agents are unable to coordinate and communicate with our local governments and law enforcement, and that's a problem.

"So when we have at least five counties suing the state over these sanctuary policies because they aren't able to coordinate with ICE agents. That is something that needs to be addressed immediately, and that's one way that we can start removing criminal aliens from our country."

In June, CD3 voters chose Boebert out of a crowded field in the Republican primary. She won with 43% of the vote.