Lauren Boebert says she'll seek office in a different congressional district in 2024

Lauren Boebert, Colorado's Republican congresswoman representing a huge swath of western and southern Colorado, said in the 2024 election, she plans on changing districts.

Boebert said in a Facebook video that she intends to seek office in Colorado's 4th Congressional District, which covers the eastern plains, currently represented by Ken Buck. Buck said last month that he won't seek reelection in 2024.

"I wanted to let you, my constituents and supporters, hear directly from me about my plans for the 2024 election cycle and the importance of maintaining a conservative voice for Colorado in Congress as well as keeping our Republican House majority," she wrote in the caption of that Facebook video.

"I cannot put into words how grateful I am for everyone who has steadfastly stood alongside me over the past year and beyond," she continued. "I am going to do everything in my power to represent the 3rd District well for the remainder of this term as I work to earn the trust of grassroots conservative voters in the 4th District to represent them in 2025."

The full video can be seen here:

My 2024 Election Plans I wanted to let you, my constituents and supporters, hear directly from me about my plans for the 2024 election cycle and the importance of maintaining a conservative voice for Colorado in Congress as well as keeping our Republican House majority. I cannot put into words how grateful I am for everyone who has steadfastly stood alongside me over the past year and beyond. I am going to do everything in my power to represent the 3rd District well for the remainder of this term as I work to earn the trust of grassroots conservative voters in the 4th District to represent them in 2025. Posted by Lauren Boebert for Congress on Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, which Boebert currently represents, covers the northwest corner of the state south through Grand Junction to the southeast corner, east to Pueblo and the southern central portion of the state.

The 4th Congressional District includes most of the eastern half of the state, as well as Douglas County and Greeley.

Boebert won her 2022 bid for reelection against Democratic challenger Adam Frisch by just over 500 votes with over 300,000 ballots cast. The race was so close it triggered an automatic recount. Frisch said he's planning to run for that district again.

It's unclear how many people will run for that seat in total, but Republicans Russ Andrews, Jeff Hurd and Curtis McCrackin announced their intent to challenge Boebert in the primary for the 3rd Congressional District. Democrats Anna Stout and Adam Withrow, along with Frisch, as well as three third-party candidates said they'll be seeking that seat too.

In 2022, Buck won reelection handily with over 60% of the vote. Boebert will face a crowded field in the primary election with six other Republican candidates having announced their intent to run. Whoever wins that bid will then face the winner of the Democratic primary; three people have announced their intent to seek the Democratic nomination.