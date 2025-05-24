Watch CBS News
Local News

Large hail in Colorado causes law enforcement response for burglar alarm

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
Read Full Bio
Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

One Colorado sheriff's office got a surprise Saturday when large hail set off a burglar alarm.

Deputy Brill with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to what they thought was a break-in off of Wolfensberger tonight. When Brill arrived, they discovered the hail had set off the alarm.

dougco-hail-sets-of-burglar-alarm.png
Douglas County Sheriff's Office
dougco-hail-may-24-4.jpg
Douglas County Sheriff's Office

In a post on X, the department warned residents to take the threat of hail seriously. "Colorado weather is no joke. When the National Weather Service says 'large hail,' they mean it! Take those warnings seriously-this stuff can do real damage."

They assured the public that they will always respond to alarms, "even if it's just Mother Nature doing her thing."

Christa Swanson

Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.