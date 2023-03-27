Lakewood family wants justice after stolen motorhome they depend on is found in shambles

Lakewood family wants justice after stolen motorhome they depend on is found in shambles

Lakewood family wants justice after stolen motorhome they depend on is found in shambles

A family in Lakewood is happy to have their Tiffin motorhome back in their garage, but they want justice.

Jeff Sondrup, owner of the RV, says his motorhome was found on Monday at Storelocal Storage Co-op in Englewood.

CBS

Sondrup told CBS News Colorado the stolen RV was driven across town. First, it was in Parker county. Then, it was in a vacant parking lot in Sheridan before arriving to that facility. The storage place is just 10 minutes away from the family's home.

A person who owns the storage place thought it was strange the RV had no license plates and called police. Now, the family wants those suspects to be held accountable.

Sondrup says they got their RV back, but it was trashed and even found needles and propane tanks inside. This led them to do an at-home meth test, but fortunately, it came back negative.

Now, the family will be without their RV all summer, canceling their travel plans.

"Its been a tough week," Sondrup said. "This is our baby, our second home. We travel on this six months out of the year. We won't be traveling anymore."

Sondrup added he is extremely claustrophobic, and flying isn't an option for them.

The Sondrup family told us they do have insurance, but the emotional toll this has taken on them has no price.

The repairs will cost up to $60,000.

Lakewood Police Department says this remains an active investigation.