Wheat Ridge restaurant King of Wings once again overcomes setbacks to open

Eddie Renshaw can't contain his excitement, because the restaurant he co-owns is once again open for business.

"Man, I cannot tell you how exciting this feels! We're back," he said.

CBS



King of Wings in Wheat Ridge had been closed for 3 months due to a kitchen fire. Saturday was their first day back, and it seems like customers definitely missed them.

"Seeing the lines is what we wished for, you know, and this just ... feels so special," said Eddie.

The fire wasn't the first setback in this restaurant's 3 year history. They opened during the pandemic and weren't able to secure federal funding to stay open. They weathered that storm only to be hit with a chicken wing shortage which made getting food to serve nearly impossible.

"You know it's one thing after another," said Eddie.

Somehow they also survived that, but it was the fire of December 2022 that finally forced them to close temporarily. Eddie says it was tough but they were motivated to stay in business and never thought about quitting.

"This is what we dreamed of. This is what we built," he said. "Obviously, there's adversity you've got to face but that's life."

Now it seems like his patience has paid off and Eddie says they are ready for what life throws at them next.

"When things go tough, don't don't quit. ... You've just got to get back up. And it's how you respond. You keep going and doing what you believe in and good things just happen, you know?" he said.

Eddie says they have been so busy they were already setting sales records by noon on Saturday and they still have plenty of wings to go around.