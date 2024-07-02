Kevin Bui, one of three responsible for deadly Denver house fire, sentenced to 60 years in prison

The last of three people responsible for the deadly fire in Denver's Green Valley Ranch neighborhood in 2020 received his jail sentence on Tuesday. A judge handed down 60 years in prison, the maximum possible sentence, to Kevin Bui on Tuesday.

Kevin Bui City and County of Denver

Five Senegalese immigrants died in the fire on Truckee Street. Two of them were young children.

Bui agreed to a plea deal in May. He pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder then and in court on Tuesday he said he takes full responsibility for his actions.

Djibril Diol, his wife Adja and their 2-year-old daughter were all killed when their home caught fire. Hassan Diol and her infant daughter Hawa Baye were also killed. Three other people were in the home when it was set on fire and they escaped by jumping from windows.

(credit: CBS)

Family members of the victims gave emotional impact statements during Tuesday's sentencing hearing in Denver court. Several said that they haven't been the same since that day in August 2020, and some remain scared for their safety.

"We've been waiting for this day for a very long time. We've been grieving, still grieving, and this is a just a step towards the closure," Ousman Ba said.

Gavin Seymour was one of the three other people responsible for the fire and was sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty. Dillion Siebert was also given a 7-year sentence after a guilty plea. All three were all teenagers at the time of the fire. Bui and Seymour were charged as adults and Siebert was charged as a juvenile.

Ba wore a T-shirt with a photo of the victims on it to Tuesday's hearing and said he wishes punishments for the arsonists were more severe.

CBS

"It's not the closure we wanted, but it's a step closer for all of us, especially going back in these court hearings for the last few years," Ba said. "Finally we just don't have to deal with the suspects anymore and we can really just mourn and talk about the amazing individuals that we lost."

Authorities said the three arsonists were dressed in masks and hoodies when they committed the crime. They broke into the house, started the fire and then used gasoline to spread it. The fire destroyed the home.

Police said that after he was arrested, Bui allegedly told investigators he targeted house because he thought that was where his stolen cellphone was located. It turned out the people at that address had no connection to any theft of any phone.

In the statement Bui read in court on Tuesday, he said he's not asking the surviving family members for forgiveness, but he prays that they find some kind of peace and joy in their lives moving forward.