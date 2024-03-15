Watch CBS News
Colorado teen sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty in deadly arson that killed 5

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Gavin Seymour was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Friday. The teenager had previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the deadly arson attack on Truckee Street in Denver's Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.

The house fire on Aug. 5, 2020 killed Djibril Diol, his wife Adja, and their 2-year-old daughter, along with Hassan Diol and her infant daughter Hawa Beye, all Senegalese immigrants. Three people escaped by jumping from windows.

The motive was an alleged desire for revenge over something that had been stolen from another of the alleged killers, Kevin Bui. Bui has yet to be tried in the case and has an arraignment scheduled for March 21.

He is still facing first-degree murder charges and dozens of other potential charges. Prosecutors say he admitted he was seeking revenge for a stolen cellphone, which he tracked with an app to the wrong address, which was the house on Truckee Street, where the victims had no connection to the stolen cell phone or Bui. 

The three suspects, dressed in masks and hoodies broke into the home and spread gasoline before lighting the fire say investigators. The third suspect, Dillion Siebert was 14 at the time of the crime and charged in juvenile court. 

Siebert was ultimately sentenced to seven years in district court and three more in juvenile court as a youth offender after pleading guilty to a second-degree murder charge more than a year ago.

