Kevin Bui pleads guilty to murder in deadly arson that killed family of five in Colorado

The last of three teenagers who set a house on fire that killed a Sengalese family of five pleaded guilty on Friday. Kevin Bui pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in a plea agreement where the other 60 counts he was originally facing were dismissed.

Bui is one of three teenagers who was charged with starting the fire in August 2020 in Denver's Green Valley Ranch neighborhood. He is scheduled to be sentenced to up to 60 years in the Department of Corrections on July 2.

The house fire on Aug. 5, 2020, killed Djibril Diol, his wife Adja, and their 2-year-old daughter, along with Hassan Diol and her infant daughter Hawa Beye, all Senegalese immigrants. Three people escaped by jumping from windows.

When interviewed by law enforcement, Bui admitted to the crime and told police why that particular house was targeted. He said he had been robbed of his phone in City Park. Using an app, Bui located his phone at the Truckee Street address, but the people who lived there had no ties to the phone.

The other two teenagers accused of the deadly arson have also pleaded guilty. Gavin Seymour was sentenced to 40 years in prison in March. Dillon Siebert was also sentenced to three years in Juvenile Detention, in addition to the seven years in state prison for young inmates.

The maximum penalty for each count of second-degree murder is 48 years and a fine of up to $1 million.