Police in Colorado warn residents of "jugging" thefts targeting individuals

Police in Lakewood and Denver are warning residents to be cautious after a rise in a type of theft known as "jugging." That's described as when criminals follow people who withdraw cash from banks, ATMs or check-cashing stores and steal their money once they've left the area where they got their withdrawal.

Lakewood police said a recent case involved a victim who withdrew thousands of dollars, left the cash in a glove compartment, and returned to find it gone. Investigators believe the suspect followed the victim from the bank and waited for the right moment to strike.

"Obviously when something like this happens it's going to come as a shock to someone," said Lakewood Police spokesperson John Romero. "We are seeing thousands of dollars being stolen, and unfortunately there's not a lot the banks can do."

Romero said these crimes are part of a national trend that tends to spike during the holiday season.

"The thing is, the criminal knows where this person is going and what they're going to do," Romero said. "That's why we're asking people to change routes, look around, and if something seems out of place -- it probably is."

Denver police said they've reported 24 jugging incidents so far this year. Both departments urge people to keep cash out of sight, stay aware of their surroundings, and call police immediately if they believe they are being followed or targeted.