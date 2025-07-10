Watch CBS News
Local News

Irvine police arrest 3 for "bank-jugging" and warn of the trending crime

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
Read Full Bio
Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

The Irvine Police Department is warning of a crime trend across the nation called "bank-jugging" after three men in Orange County were arrested after they were suspected of committing the crime.

Bank-jugging is when suspects stake out banks and watch for customers who withdraw cash, follow them to their cars, and then burglarize them.

Three men from Texas, Maurice James, 24, Samuel Marcus Polite, 20, and Ja Vion Marcell La Shang Mathews, 22, were arrested this week in Seal Beach. They face charges of conspiracy, vehicle burglary, felony vandalism, possession of burglary tools, and possession of stolen property.

On July 2, officers investigating two vehicle, bank-jugging burglaries in Irvine, identified the suspect vehicle as a black Ford Expedition displaying a license plate of a recently stolen vehicle in Irvine.

As detectives were surveilling the Expedition, they observed the suspects visiting banks across Orange County as it appeared they were looking for victims. In Seal Beach, the suspects burglarized a car and stole a banker's bag from the victim.

Detectives stopped the Expedition and arrested the three suspects and found the stolen banker's bag, a fake license plate, burglary tools, a ski mask and cash. An investigation into the men is ongoing, and if they were involved in the July 2 Irvine cases.

Irvine police are warning banking customers to be discreet when making cash withdrawals and to be aware one's surroundings.

screenshot-2025-07-10-131639.png
Three men from Texas, Maurice James, 24, Samuel Marcus Polite, 20, and Ja Vion Marcell La Shang Mathews, 22, were arrested this week in Seal Beach.  Irvine Police Department
Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.