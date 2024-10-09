Off-duty Colorado deputy struck and killed by car in Fort Lupton, Adams County mourns loss

A veteran Colorado deputy who appears to have been struck by a car when he was off-duty died after the collision. It happened late Tuesday night in Fort Lupton on Highway 52 near Purman Avenue. The victim was Deputy Joshua Tapia who worked for Adams County. He had also worked until recently as a firefighter in Fort Lupton.

Fort Lupton police said the driver whose car apparently struck the deputy stopped, called 911 and tried to provide medical aid. But Tapia was pronounced dead after first responders took him to the hospital.

According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, "Deputy Tapia was a cherished husband, father, friend, and dedicated deputy who devoted over 25 years of service to the Adams County Sheriff's Office." The office wrote that his "devotion to teaching, training, and mentorship was a blessing for our agency."

A little over a year ago Tapia retired from Fort Lupton Fire after having worked as a firefighter in his town for 20 years.

"We pray for the comfort of his family during this difficult time and our hearts hurt from this loss," the Fort Lupton Fire Department wrote in a social media post.

"Service to his community was his calling and he never wavered in his commitment to his duties or his family. He truly loved serving his community both as a firefighter and in law enforcement."

Tapia was also a member of Rampart Search and Rescue.

So far there's no word on if the driver might face any charges or be cited in the case.