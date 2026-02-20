For the Jordans, state wrestling in Colorado is a family affair

Three wrestlers. One last name. One shot at a Colorado state title.

This weekend at Ball Arena in Denver, the Jordan name won't just appear in the bracket, it will take center mat.

At Bennett High School, "Jordan" isn't just a name on a roster, it's a standard.

Mormon, Kenneth and Ethan Jordan -- two brothers and a cousin -- are all competing at the CHSAA state wrestling championships. While each is chasing his own goal, they're also carrying a family legacy built over decades.

"Having a lot of people's last name Jordan here means a lot for our family," senior Ethan Jordan said.

Wrestling isn't new to the Jordans.

Three older brothers once competed for Bennet. Mormon's father went to state. His sister, Marie, made her own mark on the mat. From youth wrestling to varsity, the blueprint was always there.

"Just being able to go out there when we were little and learn from the older guys ... looking up to our brothers thinking, 'Wow, they're competing at the highest level. I want to do that,'" Kenneth Jordan said.

Now, it's their turn.

Bennett's Ethan Jordan, right, takes Grand Valley's Hunter Carbajal to the mat before pinning him during the first round of the 2026 Colorado High School State Wrestling Championships in the class 3A 150 pound bracket on Feb. 19, 2026, at Ball Arena in Denver. Timothy Hurst/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Ethan placed at state last year, but he wants more.

"I placed last year, and I always wanted more, so I've been chasing it ever since," he said.

Kenneth, a junior, is focused on staying ready, especially after tough losses. He has a chance to place at state.



Bennett's Kenneth Jordan, top, works to pin John F. Kennedy's Gabriel Macias during the first round of the 2026 Colorado High School State Wrestling Championships in the class 3A 165 pound bracket on Feb. 19, 2026, at Ball Arena in Denver. Timothy Hurst/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

"I just got to keep my head up. Got some more wrestling to do. That's what happens when you lose a big match like that. Just earn yourself more matches," he said.

For sophomore Mormon, the younger brother of a two-time state champion at Bennett, expectations follow him onto the mat.

"I think the worst part about it is how it happened. If I lost and it was a good match, it wouldn't be as bad," Mormon said about a recent loss.

But no matter the outcome, the Jordans don't walk alone.

Cousin and team manager Nancy Jordan is there for every match, capturing photos and moments that matter beyond medals.

"We have our nieces and nephews that come and take pictures of how happy they are and how excited they are," she said. "Just showing, 'Hey, this is who's cheering you on,' even when you don't do well. It's super cool to look back at the memories."

And when the pressure builds, coaches offer a reminder years in the making. They share some sacred advice.

"You've been training for this your entire life," said Ethan, This is the easiest part. Go out there. Have fun."

Three wrestlers. One family name. And one more chance to add another chapter to the Jordan legacy.