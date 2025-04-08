Jordan Davis with special guest Brett Young completes Cheyenne Frontier Days musical lineup

The concert lineup for this summer's Frontier Nights musical lineup at the Cheyenne Frontier Days is complete. The concert for Saturday, July 19, has been announced as Jordan Davis with special guest Brett Young.

Jordan Davis with Brett Young Cheyenne Frontier Days

According to Cheyenne Frontier Days, "Jordan Davis, known for hits like Next Thing You Know and Buy Dirt and Brett Young, celebrated for his soulful voice and chart-topping songs, will deliver a performance that will leave audiences eager for more. Tickets for this highly anticipated concert will be available April 15 at 9 a.m."

The full 2025 Frontier Nights lineup now includes:

Friday, July 18: Ian Munsick with Travis Tritt

Saturday, July 19: Jordan Davis with special guest Brett Young

Sunday, July 20: Bailey Zimmerman with Josh Ross

Wednesday, July 23: Brooks & Dunn with Chancey Williams

Thursday, July 24: Luke Bryan with Priscilla Block

Friday, July 25: Cody Johnson with Randy Houser

Saturday, July 26: Megan Moroney with special guest

Frontier Nights 2025 also includes PRCA Xtreme Bulls on July 21 and 22.

CBS Colorado is the proud media partner of Cheyenne Frontier Days.