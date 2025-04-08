Watch CBS News
Local News

Jordan Davis with special guest Brett Young completes Cheyenne Frontier Days musical lineup

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Cheyenne Frontier Days concert ticket sales delayed due to bot attack
Cheyenne Frontier Days concert ticket sales delayed due to bot attack 00:25

The concert lineup for this summer's Frontier Nights musical lineup at the Cheyenne Frontier Days is complete. The concert for Saturday, July 19, has been announced as Jordan Davis with special guest Brett Young.

cfdannouncementgraphics-1080x1350-04042576-copy.jpg
Jordan Davis with Brett Young Cheyenne Frontier Days

According to Cheyenne Frontier Days, "Jordan Davis, known for hits like Next Thing You Know and Buy Dirt and Brett Young, celebrated for his soulful voice and chart-topping songs, will deliver a performance that will leave audiences eager for more. Tickets for this highly anticipated concert will be available April 15 at 9 a.m."

The full 2025 Frontier Nights lineup now includes:

Friday, July 18: Ian Munsick with Travis Tritt
Saturday, July 19: Jordan Davis with special guest Brett Young
Sunday, July 20: Bailey Zimmerman with Josh Ross
Wednesday, July 23: Brooks & Dunn with Chancey Williams
Thursday, July 24: Luke Bryan with Priscilla Block
Friday, July 25: Cody Johnson with Randy Houser
Saturday, July 26: Megan Moroney with special guest  

Frontier Nights 2025 also includes PRCA Xtreme Bulls on July 21 and 22.

CBS Colorado is the proud media partner of Cheyenne Frontier Days.

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.