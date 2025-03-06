2025 Cheyenne Frontier Days concert lineup announced
One of the best music festivals in the country happens every year right across the Colorado border in Wyoming. The concert lineup for this summer's Frontier Nights musical lineup at the Cheyenne Frontier Days was released on Thursday evening.
It includes Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Cody Johnson, Ian Munsick, Megan Moroney and Bailey Zimmerman.
Tickets go on sale March 13 at 9 a.m. at the Cheyenne Frontier Days website.
The full list of performances is as follows:
Friday, July 18: Ian Munsick with Travis Tritt
Saturday, July 19: To Be Announced
Sunday, July 20: Bailey Zimmerman with Josh Ross
Wednesday, July 23: Brooks & Dunn with Chancey Williams
Thursday, July 24: Luke Bryan with Priscilla Block
Friday, July 25: Cody Johnson with Randy Houser
Saturday, July 26: Megan Moroney with special guest
Frontier Nights 2025 also includes PRCA Xtreme Bulls on July 21 and 22.
CBS Colorado is the proud media partner of Cheyenne Frontier Days.