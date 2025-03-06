2025 Cheyenne Frontier Days concert lineup announced

One of the best music festivals in the country happens every year right across the Colorado border in Wyoming. The concert lineup for this summer's Frontier Nights musical lineup at the Cheyenne Frontier Days was released on Thursday evening.

It includes Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Cody Johnson, Ian Munsick, Megan Moroney and Bailey Zimmerman.

Bailey Zimmerman performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Tickets go on sale March 13 at 9 a.m. at the Cheyenne Frontier Days website.

The full list of performances is as follows:

Friday, July 18: Ian Munsick with Travis Tritt

Saturday, July 19: To Be Announced

Sunday, July 20: Bailey Zimmerman with Josh Ross

Wednesday, July 23: Brooks & Dunn with Chancey Williams

Thursday, July 24: Luke Bryan with Priscilla Block

Friday, July 25: Cody Johnson with Randy Houser

Saturday, July 26: Megan Moroney with special guest



Frontier Nights 2025 also includes PRCA Xtreme Bulls on July 21 and 22.

CBS Colorado is the proud media partner of Cheyenne Frontier Days.