John Cena to appear at the 2025 Fan Expo in Denver, 5 months before his retirement from WWE

Every year the Fan Expo in Denver brings in big names to the Mile High City, and this year is no different. The annual convention announced on Tuesday that the professional wrestler and actor John Cena will be among those making appearances.

John Cena celebrates after his victory over Cody Rhodes to win the Undisputed WWE Championship during WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium on April 20, 2025 in Las Vegas. Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Cena is in the middle of his final year of professional wrestling in the WWE. He'll retire from the profession that made him famous at the end of the year, and told CBS News last year that he's open to new possibilities.

Last month, Cena became the most decorated champion in WWE history. He won the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

The 2025 Fan Expo takes place at the Colorado Convention Center July 3 through July 6. Cena's Q&A session will take place on July 5.

Tickets for his session will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. at fanexpohq.com/fanexpodenver/.

Actors Brendan Fraser and William Shatner will also be at the convention, along with dozens of other actors who have had roles popular sci-fi and fantasy movies and TV shows. There will also be a special appearance by dog actress Peggy, also known as Dogpool. The dog appeared in the hit movie "Deadpool & Wolverine."

The convention brings in nearly 1 million fans each year.