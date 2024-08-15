John Cena on what's next after retiring from the WWE

John Cena is known for his loud and in-your-face personality, both in the wrestling ring and on screen.

As a child in small-town Massachusetts, Cena was bullied and started weightlifting at age 12 as a way to cope. He described how his unique style—complete with a high-top fade, polka dots, and airbrushed overalls—made him stand out and led to him being picked on.

Despite never planning to become a professional wrestler, Cena pursued the sport as a hobby in his early 20s, even though it meant living in his car because he couldn't afford rent.

"I had avenues. It was a conscious choice to be like, 'Nah, I like this wrestling thing, and I wanna do it as a hobby.' I will work whatever B.S. job I can Monday through Friday so Friday night, I can dress up as a hero," he said.

Now, Cena is preparing to retire from WWE, with his final performance scheduled for December 2025.

"I feel great," he said about his decision to retire.

Before his retirement, if he wins another world championship belt, he will become the most decorated champion in WWE history.

Whether rapping, wrestling, or making surprise appearances at the Oscars, Cena often reveals a more reserved side and admits he still gets nervous before he acts.

Cena on his latest movie role

In his latest movie, "Jackpot!," wrestling icon Cena takes on the role of a bodyguard hired to protect a woman, played by actor Awkwafina, who accidentally ends up with a winning lottery ticket that makes her a target for murder. The action-comedy film showcases Cena's tough-guy persona—something he is very well attuned to.

"Stereotyping's okay. We're humans. We judge. And the easiest way for us to judge is to put people into categories. We've grown as a species, so that's not cool anymore," Cena said.

In the movie, Cena plays a tough guy trying to be a nice guy—a character who struggles with his past. Reflecting on his own life, Cena said, "I think struggle's part of life. If you meet somebody who's not trying to climb some sort of hill, they could take a more honest look at themselves."

Beyond acting and wrestling, Cena also speaks Mandarin, plays the piano, and writes New York Times best-selling children's books. He also holds the record for granting the most wishes—over 650—for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

As he looks toward the future, Cena remains open to new possibilities.

"I'll know what's next when it comes up," he said. "But I know if I wake up every day and say, 'How can I earn the sunset?' I'm gonna do something useful, and that's gonna lead to something to be done."