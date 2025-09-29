Denver Broncos break less-than-desirable streak of 37 straight games without a 100-yard rusher

The Denver Broncos on Monday night broke a streak of 37 straight games without having an individual 100-yard rusher. It was the longest active streak in the league without a runner who eclipsed the 100 yard mark.

J.K. Dobbins (27) of the Denver Broncos gets tackled by a gang of Cincinnati Bengals defenders during the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High on Monday, September 29, 2025. AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Running back J.K. Dobbins broke the 100 yard mark in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. His Broncos had a healthy 21-3 lead over the Cincinnati Bengals at that point in the game. Soon afterwards he was given the rest of the game off and ended with 101 rushing yards.

It's the first time since Sean Payton started coaching the Broncos that they've had a 100 yard rusher.

The last Broncos player to run for more than 100 yards was Latavius Murray in 2022.

Dobbins previously played for the Baltimore Ravens and the Los Angeles Chargers before joining the Broncos in the offseason.

The Denver Broncos wound up cruising to a 28-3 victory against Cincinnati. Dobbins, quarterback Bo Nix and the offense gave the fans plenty to cheer about in the first half -- 305 total yards, three touchdowns -- and Denver's stout defense made sure the Bengals weren't able to mount any kind of comeback in the second half.

With the win, the Broncos improved to 2-2, which means they're tied for second place in the AFC West with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Los Angeles Chargers lead the division at 3-1.

Denver travels to Philadelphia to face last year's Super Bowl champion Eagles next Sunday. The Eagles have yet to lose a game this season.