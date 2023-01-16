Jewish temple holds early interfaith celebration service honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

The choir at Denver's Temple Sinai was warming up their vocal cords Sunday night. While it's not Friday, the Jewish Sabbath, this was a special event at the temple.

"Tonight is the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration," said Rabbi Richard Rheins.

It's a Denver tradition that's been going on for more than 50 years. People from all different faiths come together to honor the life and legacy of Dr. King. This is the first in-person gathering since the pandemic and Rheins says it's important that the event has returned.

"The Jewish community has its observances and our holidays and the Christian community has theirs, and the Muslim community has theirs, et cetera. And yes, it's important to celebrate that which is unique to us, but [also] what unites us," said Rheins.

He says it's a time for all of humanity to focus on what we all have in common and what we are all trying to achieve.

"We're for brotherhood and sisterhood, of the joining of hands together of brothers and sisters, regardless of your race, regardless of your religion, regardless of your political background, we're a community and we stand for that which is good that which was just and that which is hopeful," said Rheins.

And he says it's a reminder that Martin Luther King Day is more than just a three-day weekend.

"It's not just a celebration of a birthday of a great man. And tomorrow, a day off and people can relax from their work. It's a day of reflection of contemplation, that there is a lot to do," said Rheins.

He also says most importantly this service is an opportunity to recognize the everyday heroes who fight intolerance but never get any credit for it.

"Every neighbor who stands up against racism every person who stands up and says we will not put up with prejudice and bigotry and injustice and anti-semitism, racism of any sort. Any person who stands up against that, those are the heroes," said Rheins.