Colorado State Sen. Jessie Danielson enters race for Secretary of State

Vowing to keep Colorado's elections fair, accessible and secure, Democratic State Sen. Jessie Danielson announced she's running to be the state's top election official.

Colorado Secretary of State Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

A fourth generation Coloradan, Danielson has represented Jefferson County in the legislature since 2015, passing laws to protect equal pay, disability rights, working families and voting access.

Before running for office, she was the State Director at America Votes and was instrumental in creating and implementing Colorado's mail ballot election system.

She says she will partner with all the state's clerks to protect that system.

"There are extremists who very much would like to dismantle our election system and the way that Coloradans vote. I am dedicated to standing up against that kind of thing because we need to protect our democracy, and the accessibility of our polls, and our elections," she said.

Danielson says she also plans to make the Secretary of State's Office more transparent and accessible.

Jefferson County Clerk Amanda Gonzalez and republicans Cory Parella and Ross Taraborelli are also running for the office.