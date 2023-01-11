Jerry Jeudy named AFC Offensive Player of the Week after helping Broncos to Week 18 victory

Watch Week 18's Upon Further Review with Michael Spencer and Brandon Marshall

Watch Week 18's Upon Further Review with Michael Spencer and Brandon Marshall

Jerry Jeudy enjoyed a bounce-back year in his third NFL season and capped a monthlong surge Sunday with a career-high 154 yards on five receptions and 39 yards on three carries. It was enough to land the Denver Broncos wide receiver with Offensive Player of the Week honors for the first time in his career.



Jeudy's performance helped the Broncos beat the playoff-bound Chargers 31-28 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Jeudy, the Broncos' first-round pick in 2020, posted career highs in receptions (67), receiving yards (972) and touchdowns (six) this season. His 193 scrimmage yards Sunday was the most by a Broncos receiver since Emmanuel Sanders posted 205 against Pittsburgh in 2015.

Jerry Jeudy of the Denver Broncos runs past Ja'Sir Taylor of the Los Angeles Chargers during the third quarter. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The last Broncos player to win AFC Offensive Player of the Week was Phillip Lindsay in the 2018 season.