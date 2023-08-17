Jeffco trail predator suspect Glenn Braden facing 5 felony charges among several others

The man who told investigators that he exposed himself to women on hiking trails in Jefferson County is facing 15 charges including five felonies. Glenn Braden, 20, was arrested after deputies said he exposed himself at Stapleton Park near the Beaver Brook Trail just after 6 p.m. Aug. 8.

Glenn Braden Jefferson County

He is facing charges of 15 counts in 11 separate incidents between Apr. 3 and Aug. 8. Braden is charged with confronting female hikers and bikers and committing lewd acts along trails in Flying J Ranch Park, Alderfer/Three Sisters Park, and Genesee Mountain Park in Jefferson County.

CBS

Braden has been charged with one count of attempted sexual assault, four counts of unlawful sexual contact, nine counts of indecent exposure, and one count of criminal mischief related to 11 separate victims.

He appeared in Jefferson County court on Thursday.

Investigators are working on finding more victims connected to this case.

Jefferson County

According to the affidavit, Braden told deputies that he would hike the mountain park trails and "purposely expose his genitals to women he met along the way." He also told investigators that "he didn't remember much of what happened during these episodes because he would get very high on marijuana before hiking." He also admitted to masturbating in front of some of the women. Braden told deputies that the women reacted with disgust.