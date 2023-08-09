Watch CBS News
Glen Braden arrested, suspected in indecent exposures and sexual contact cases on Colorado hiking trails

By CBSColorado.com Staff

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says a high-profile sexual predator was arrested Tuesday night. He is identified as Glen Braden, 20, of Evergreen.  

The arrest happened after the sheriff's office said the suspect exposed himself to two separate and solo female hikers at Stapleton Park near the Beaver Brook Trail just after 6 p.m. Tuesday. 

Deputies responded after a hiker encountered the man along the trail. She called 911 after he exposed himself and began masturbating. A few minutes later he confronted another lone female hiker and exposed himself. Detectives also said Braden tried to grab one of the victims before they got away. 

 After a two-and-a-half-hour search, the man was found hiding in the woods. Deputies said Braden tried running away but was taken into custody and was wearing the same clothing as identified as both victims.

RELATED: Solo female hikers warned of naked predator on Jefferson County trails

Braden has been booked on multiple counts of unlawful sexual contact and indecent exposure. Investigators are working on finding more victims connected to this case.

Investigators believe Braden is the same suspect wanted in a series of similar encounters targeting lone female hikers beginning on April 3 at Flying J Ranch Park in Conifer. Over the next few weeks, the suspect struck again on June 13 at Three Sisters/Alderfer Park, and on July 11, three times on July 18 and July 24 at Flying J Ranch Park.

