Jeffco superintendent shares plan to move Colorado district forward following fallout from chief of schools investigation

For weeks, parents in Jeffco Public Schools have been calling for change around communication and safety. It's a response to learning the district's chief of schools was the focus of a child pornography investigation.

"Our main message was we expect equity for all students and transparency as it concerns with the chief of schools and that situation just wanting real communication in an authentic way," said Kate Otto, a member of the newly formed parent group Engage Jeffco.

Thursday night's school board meeting was the first opportunity they had to speak directly to officials.

"We want to know how you plan to work with community members to restore transparency and trust," one member of the group said when addressing board members.

The board meeting was also the first real response they've gotten to their concerns, with Jeffco Schools Superintendent Tracy Dorland sharing their plans on how to move the district forward.

"These efforts include student and parent learning opportunities, visitor and volunteer management process, additional internet and online safety tools and establishing a safety advisory council made up of child safety experts in our community," Dorland said during the meeting.

Lindsay Datko, organizer of Jeffco Kids First, another parent group, has been among the loudest critics of how district officials have handled the chief of schools investigation. She says she was happy to hear they are taking concrete steps around safety.

"It's definitely an added layer of comfort knowing that outside people who have an interest in keeping children safe will come in and help assess possible weaknesses," Datko said.

The superintendent plans to share more details about their current safety practices and new changes in an email to families. The board will invite the public to respond at the next board meeting in February.