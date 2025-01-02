Watch CBS News
Fired Chief of Staff for Colorado school district dies, death investigation underway

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

The fired chief of staff for Jeffco Public Schools is dead and an out-of-state death investigation is underway. That's according to a spokesperson for a sheriff's office in the Colorado county who said David Weiss died in Maryland.

Weiss was fired last month and a criminal investigation was launched. The reason for the investigation was not revealed by authorities at the time, but a spokesperson for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday it was alleged that Weiss possessed child sexual assault material.

david-weiss-jeffco-schools.jpg
Former Jeffco Public Schools Chief of Schools David Weiss Jeffco Public Schools

Officials from the sheriff's office in Washington County, Maryland, first notified the sheriff's office in Jefferson County, Colorado, about Weiss' death on Wednesday. It's not known when he died and what the circumstances were, but Weiss was visiting with family for the holidays at the time.

Last month, several parents asked the district for clarification on the reason for the firing. They said they were frustrated by a lack of transparency when their questions weren't answered.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the investigation into Weiss' alleged criminal activity is ongoing. 

jeffco-public-schools.jpg
CBS

After he was fired, CBS Colorado attempted to get a comment from Weiss but did not receive any response.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.

