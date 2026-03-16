JBS employees strike in Northern Colorado, accuse company of unsafe work conditions

JBS Meat Processing Plant workers went on strike early Monday morning, hitting the picket lines outside the plant in Greeley. The union says they failed to reach a labor agreement with the company.

JBS is one of the biggest meat processing companies in the world and has a large plant in Northern Colorado.

JBS Meat Processing Plant workers in Greeley went on strike early Monday morning. CBS

Employees who CBS Colorado spoke with accuse the company of creating a hostile and unsafe working environment, noting their strike is not rooted in a desire for higher wages.

The members with UFCW Local 7 who took to the picket lines on Monday after negotiations with JBS fell flat. The union told CBS Colorado it is concerned and alleges the company does not provide workers with safe conditions and gear.

CBS

JBS issued a written statement that reads, in part: "We stand by the offer we presented. It is strong, fair, and consistent with the historic national contract reached in 2025 in partnership with UFCW International ... an agreement that has already delivered higher wages, a secure pension, and long-term financial stability for team members at our other major facilities. UFCW Local 7 has refused to let team members vote on this offer. "