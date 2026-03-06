Colorado workers at JBS meat processing plant give notice, strike possible March 16

The union representing workers at the JBS meatpacking plant in Greeley gave a required seven-day notice that it is cancelling its contract extension, effective midnight Sunday, March 15. Workers could go on strike against JBS as soon as Monday, March 16.

United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 President Kim Cordova said, "For months now, JBS has been insisting on poverty-level wages for workers at the plant, offering less than 2 percent in average annual wage increases, far below the level of inflation in Colorado, while at the same time putting all of the risks of rising health care costs on workers. Meanwhile, despite being the world's largest protein producer, JBS has been stealing from workers' paychecks to fund the company's profits. JBS can afford to do better."

The union's contract with JBS expired last July. Last month, 99% of workers at the plant approved a vote to strike, and the union has been working for weeks on strike plans. Union negotiators continued to meet with JBS this week, with the talks ending Friday afternoon.

GREELEY, CO - AUGUST 26 : JBS meat packing plant in Greeley, Colorado on Tuesday, August 26, 2025. Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post

JBS did not immediately respond to questions about the strike plan. However, in previous statements, a JBS spokesperson said, "After months of good-faith negotiations with UFCW Local 7 in Greeley, JBS USA has presented a comprehensive offer that reflects the national agreement reached with UFCW International and accepted at our other large processing facilities throughout the U.S.

"This agreement includes meaningful wage increases and a pension plan, providing both near-term and long-term financial security for team members, in addition to other strong benefits. Workers at our other locations have already agreed to these terms and are benefiting from these improvements today."

In late February, the UFCW Local 7 held three days of worker registration in order to receive strike benefits. In a letter dated February 18 to the CEO of JBS USA, Colorado AFL-CIO President Bryant Preston said, "You siphon millions into the pockets of your executives and investors while your employees risk and often lose their lives working with extremely dangerous equipment."

In a Jan. 30 statement, JBS told CBS News Colorado, "We respect the collective bargaining process and remain hopeful that the local union will choose to move forward with this agreement so we can continue focusing on providing good-paying jobs, partnering with cattle producers in the region and serving our customers with high-quality food."