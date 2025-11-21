Watch CBS News
Local News

U.S. Marshals arrest man who stole Colorado public shuttle bus and nearly hit several first responders on I-70

By
Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
Read Full Bio
Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

A man who allegedly stole a public shuttle bus in the Colorado mountains and took it on a wild ride on Interstate 70 is under arrest, the U.S. Marshals Service says.

arrest.jpg
U.S. Marshals Service

Marshals arrested Jared Brooks, 30, early Friday morning. He is now facing numerous charges, including four counts of attempted first degree murder.

Earlier this week, police released surveillance video of his Oct. 10 crime spree.

driver-1.jpg
Video shows the thief behind the wheel of the shuttle bus. Clear Creek County

Police say Brooks stole the Clear Creek County Roundabout shuttle bus and eventually drove it through a crash scene on I-70 near Idaho Springs. He nearly hit first responders and workers from the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Investigators say they arrested Brooks at a residence on Osage Street in downtown Denver.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue