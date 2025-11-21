U.S. Marshals arrest man who stole Colorado public shuttle bus and nearly hit several first responders on I-70

A man who allegedly stole a public shuttle bus in the Colorado mountains and took it on a wild ride on Interstate 70 is under arrest, the U.S. Marshals Service says.

U.S. Marshals Service

Marshals arrested Jared Brooks, 30, early Friday morning. He is now facing numerous charges, including four counts of attempted first degree murder.

Earlier this week, police released surveillance video of his Oct. 10 crime spree.



Video shows the thief behind the wheel of the shuttle bus. Clear Creek County

Police say Brooks stole the Clear Creek County Roundabout shuttle bus and eventually drove it through a crash scene on I-70 near Idaho Springs. He nearly hit first responders and workers from the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Investigators say they arrested Brooks at a residence on Osage Street in downtown Denver.