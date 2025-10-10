Stolen bus strikes vehicle of Colorado officer responding to crash, authorities searching for suspect

Authorities are searching for a suspect who stole a county vehicle in Colorado and crashed into a law enforcement patrol vehicle at the scene of a previous crash on Friday.

The stolen vehicle is a Clear Creek County Roundabout shuttle bus that was stolen while parked in Georgetown, the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office said.

CBS

Around 12:40 p.m., Idaho Springs police officers were responding to a single-car crash on Interstate 70 eastbound. Authorities said the stolen shuttle bus struck the patrol vehicle and fled the scene. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in either crash.

The sheriff's office said the express lane and left lane of the interstate were blocked while authorities investigated the scene.

Crash scene on I-70 in Clear Creek County Colorado Department of Transportation

The shuttle bus was later found still running and abandoned in a Denver alley.

CBS

One of its wheels could be seen with heavy damage.