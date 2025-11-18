Video shows man Colorado police are searching for who stole shuttle bus and nearly plowed into CDOT worker

The search is still ongoing in Colorado for a man who stole a public shuttle bus in Clear Creek County and dinged a police car with it as it drove recklessly down I-70. New video released on Tuesday shows the man behind the wheel of the shuttle after the theft.

Deputies have been looking for the suspect for more than a month and they hope the new video helps them find him. They are asking anyone who recognized him to contact the Clear Creek County Sheriff's office.

The unidentified man pictured in this image is suspected of stealing a Clear Creek County Roundabout shuttle bus in October. Clear Creek County

The Clear Creek County Roundabout shuttle bus was taken while it was parked in Georgetown on Oct. 10. The new video captured inside the bus shows the thief behind the wheel and chatting with a person behind him as he drives down I-70. The talking continued and the bus went in and out of a closed express lane until it reached the scene of an unrelated crash near Idaho Springs. Instead of heeding the emergency roadblocks, the driver went around emergency vehicles and bumped into an Idaho Springs police patrol car in the process. Several first responders and state employees at the crash site saw the bus heading right for them and moved quickly to avoid getting hit.

The thief could be heard swearing as the bus continued down the interstate after that. "They were trying to stop us," he said.

Deputies found the shuttle bus abandoned in Denver not long afterwards in an alley.

Sgt. Ryan Frost from the Idaho Springs Police Department was one of the first responders who was at the scene. When the shuttle bus approached he pulled out his weapon and warned a nearby worker from the Colorado Department of Transportation to "Watch out!" That worker jumped high up onto a barrier in the middle of I-70 and successfully dodged the bus. The bus sped off after just missing the first responders.

That near-miss was captured on Frost's body cam video and also on the newly released shuttle bus's video. Frost said he started calling the CDOT worker "Spider Man" for his impressive leap to get out of the way.

"I tell everybody: vehicles are replaceable, people are not," said a relieved Frost after the incident.