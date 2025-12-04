Investigators say contractor damaged gas line near Colorado mobile home that caused explosion

Investigators say a gas leak that caused an explosion at a Northern Colorado mobile home earlier this week was caused by a contractor working in the area.

According to Mountain View Fire Rescue, a contractor was boring underground for fiber optic lines on Tuesday in Dacono's Glen Heather Court cul-de-sac when they struck a gas line. Firefighters and Black Hills Energy employees responded to a call alerting them to the gas line break, but only found a light odor of gas. MVFR said there were no readings on the air monitor, and after inspecting the area near the leak, the Black Hills Energy repair crew released the firefighters from the scene.

The aftermath of a mobile home fire was seen in Dacono, Colorado, on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. CBS

MVFR's Engine 207 crew was responding to a medical call in the same neighborhood an hour later when they received reports of the mobile home explosion. They hurried back to the scene and fought to bring the blaze under control.

During the ensuing investigation, MVFR Fire Marshal Deputy Chief Jeff Webb said the Black Hills Energy crew removed the sidewalk and dug down to the damaged gas line.

"It was clear the line was punctured by the horizontal boring operation, leading to the leaking gas. Investigators theorize the gas moved through the gravel bedding of nearby water lines, emerging under the trailer at 920 Glen Heather Court," said Webb. "The gas accumulated there until it was ignited by an unknown source, potentially the pilot light for the water heater or furnace."

Firefighters work to put out a fire at a Dacono area mobile home Mountain View Fire Rescue

Webb said the resulting explosion blew out two walls and lifted the roof off the mobile home, damaging most of the belongings within it. He said MVFR has concluded its portion of the investigation.