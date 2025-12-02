Watch CBS News
Local News

Northern Colorado mobile home catches fire due to gas leak, fire officials say

By
Austen Erblat
Digital Producer, CBS Colorado
Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been working as a journalist in Denver since 2022.
Read Full Bio
Austen Erblat

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

Firefighters from several agencies in Northern Colorado are mopping up hot spots after a suspected gas leak led to a fire at a mobile home in Dacono.

The fire was reported Glen Heather Court and Glen Eyre, just south of Colorado Highway 52 and east of Colorado Boulevard.

Few additional details were available, and fire officials didn't say if there were any injuries, but CBS News Colorado's helicopter was over the scene around 3:30 p.m. Photos captured from above showed heavy smoke coming from the site and a large presence of firefighters at the scene and police vehicles blocking nearby streets.

copter-4-pm-tuesday-frame-61325.png
The aftermath of a mobile home fire was seen in Dacono, Colorado, on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. CBS

Mountain View Fire Protection District led the response, and Frederick, Firestone, and Dacono police all assisted.

Dacono is about 30 miles north of Denver in Weld County.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue