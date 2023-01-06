Colorado officials say you can help expand broadband access

You may be able to help Colorado get millions of dollars to expand broadband and high speed internet access across the state.

The deadline for the FCC Map Challenge is next Friday January 13th.

FCC

The Governor's Office of Information Technology has identified significant inaccuracies reported on the FCC map and urges residents - especially those in rural Colorado - to visit the FCC's new National Broadband Map. Check if your address is accurately represented - and if it's not - submit a challenge if the information is incorrect.

Steps to challenge broadband coverage on the FCC map:

1. Go to broadbandmap.fcc.gov/home and type in your address before Jan. 13, 2023.

2. If there is no dot on your home or business, or the address needs to be corrected, drop a pin on the map, click Location Challenge, fill out the form with the correct information and click Submit.

3. If the information about the broadband service offerings available at your home, camp or business needs to be corrected, click Availability Challenge, fill out the form and click Submit.

In a statement to CBS News Colorado, the Offfice of Information Technology said,

"Here are areas we've identified as reporting inaccurately (so the map shows the areas are covered with high-speed internet but our data shows they are not).

• Crestone

• Hugo

• Bennett

• Southern Ute

• Gypsum

• Eagle

• Wray/Burlington/Limon

We also believe the southern and southwestern portions of the state (where most of the state's unserved and underserved populations are) have pockets of inaccuracies.

The National Telecommunications and Information Association (NTIA) will use the FCC's new National Broadband Map to allocate a historic $42.5 billion from the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program to states and territories. The map shows broadband coverage across the county. The NTIA will give more money to the states with the most need for broadband expansion.

The accuracy of the map is vital to Colorado receiving its fair share of the money. The state can receive as much as $800 million from BEAD for broadband expansion if Coloradans assist in correcting information on the map, especially those in unserved areas. If we do nothing, Colorado will most likely receive $400 million."