Inmate reportedly found dead inside cell at Jefferson County Detention Center

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

An inmate at the Jefferson County Detention Center was reportedly found dead inside his cell after deputies attempted life-saving measures, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. 

The sheriff's office says, another inmate alerted them about his cellmate being unresponsive, who is now identified as 62-year-old, James Jarvis. 

jeffco-inmate-death-james-jarvis-from-jcso.jpg
Jefferson County Detention Center

Deputies attempted life-saving measures on Jarvis and called for assistance from the medical staff as he was pronounced dead on the scene. 

Jarvis was booked into the jail on Dec. 8, 2022 on multiple charges including:

  • Failure to appear
  • DUI 
  • Failure to comply
  • Probation violation-weapons charge. 

The First Judicial District Law Enforcement Critical Incident Response Team will be investigating the death, while the coroner's office will determine the cause.

February 5, 2023

