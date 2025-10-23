Injured Colorado K9 receives over $60 thousand in donations to cover medical costs

After a K9 in Colorado Springs was stabbed multiple times during an arrest, the community has shown an outpouring of support, donating over $60,000 to cover his medical costs.

K9 Roam was critically injured while helping arrest a suspect barricaded inside a home earlier this month. Roam is not old enough to have a stab-proof vest yet.

He suffered cuts to his head, neck and abdomen, and his left hind leg had to be amputated. Roam required multiple blood transfusions and surgeries, and he managed to survive his wounds.

K9 Roam continues his long road to recovery 8 days after he was critically injured in an arrest Colorado Springs Fire Department

He was released from the veterinary hospital on Saturday. Officials said that hundreds of community members lined his route as he returned home holding signs, flags and cheering him on.

Over the past week, the Police Foundation of Colorado Springs said it has received more than $68,000 in donations for Roam's care.

"We are incredibly grateful for the support we've received," said Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez. "K9 Roam is not only a valued member of our department but also a symbol of the courage and dedication our officers bring to the community every day. The kindness shown to K9 Roam by our community, nation, and from around the world is a reminder of why we serve."

The CSPD said that while the majority of donations came from the local area, it has also received donations from residents in 32 states, Canada, the United Kingdom and Belgium.

K9 Roam returns home from veterinary hospital Colorado Springs Police Department

"It is always tragic when an officer, K9 or human, is injured in the line of duty. K9 Roam is an example of surviving the unthinkable and what it means to protect and serve," said Nicole Magic, Executive Director/President of the Police Foundation. "Our mission at Police Foundation of Colorado Springs is to build effective partnerships that support the Colorado Springs Police Department and our local community, and we have seen our community and businesses coming together to support our police department."

The foundation is working on a plush doll of K9 Roam that it estimates will be available in November, and it will also sell #Rooting for Roam wrist bracelets and 2026 CSPD K9 unit calendars to continue raising funds for Roam's medical care. The funds raised will also support the CSPD K9 Unit.