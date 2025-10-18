Colorado K-9 officer critically wounded during arrest released from hospital following surgery

A Colorado K-9 officer is starting his long road to recovery after he was stabbed during an arrest, leaving the dog critically wounded. Following surgery, "Roam" was ready to return home on Saturday.

Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department were called to the scene of a domestic dispute on Wednesday, where they say the suspect, 37-year-old Anthony Bryant, barricaded himself inside the home. K-9 Roam suffered multiple stab wounds while he and his handler were entering the residence along with tactical enforcement officers. Police said it took another 15 minutes for officers to take Bryant into custody.

Following the murder of K-9 Graffit, law changes have gone into effect. Authorities said charges would be forthcoming, depending on Roam's survival.

The K-9 is relatively new to the force and is the department's first certified gun detection dog. Police said that Roam is still too young for a stab-proof vest because he isn't physically mature yet.

Roam's wounds left him in critical condition, and he required several hours of surgery and multiple blood transfusions. Authorities said he suffered cuts to his head, neck and abdomen, and his left hind limb had to be amputated. He pulled through the surgeries and worked on taking his first steps the following day.

"CSPD extends our sincere gratitude to the veterinarians, surgeons, nurses, and staff at Animal ER Care, whose exceptional skill and compassion saved Roam's life," the department said in a release Friday.

Roam required a couple of days of recovery in the hospital and was discharged on Saturday morning. He and his handler were escorted from the hospital by a contingent of CSPD personnel in patrol vehicles as he made his way home.