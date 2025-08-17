Watch CBS News
Improvements, expansion planned for area around Denver International Airport

By
Holly Santman
Holly Santman
Holly Santman

CBS Colorado

Parking lot work just the start of planned improvements to area around Denver International Airport
Parking lot work just the start of planned improvements to area around Denver International Airport 01:00

Denver International Airport is continuing efforts to update its parking lots this week. Beginning Tuesday, there will be a partial closure in the west garage to update accessible parking spaces. Phase one of that project is expected to be complete in December.

The airport also plans to move "aggressively" to speed up development of its land. It's looking to build sewer lines and electrical and fiber optic infrastructure ahead of more development in the future.

dia-development-plans-5vo-frame-0.jpg
Denver International Airport
dia-development-plans-5vo-frame-459.jpg
Denver International Airport

The airport owns about 53 square miles of land and, right now, leaders are looking to develop about 1,500 acres along Peña Boulevard. Over the long term, airport officials envision multiple distinct districts surrounding the airport.

dia-development-plans-5vo-frame-685.jpg
Denver International Airport
dia-development-plans-5vo-frame-279.jpg
Denver International Airport

Officials released several renderings as part of the airport's strategic development plan, including future office space, retail and some high-end hotels.

They also envision an expanded public transit and road system connecting the district to the airport.

