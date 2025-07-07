IKEA sign over I-25 torn off by strong winds south of Denver

High winds cause issue in part of the Denver metro area

Crews are assessing damage to the IKEA in Centennial after the sign flew off the store's navigation tower amid strong winds across the Denver metro area on Monday. Those winds downed several trees and were part of a broader weather event that forced a ground stop at Denver International Airport.

That ground stop has since been lifted, but now crews are working to remove downed trees along South Spruce Street and restore power after one of those trees fell on a power line, cutting electricity to several hundred Centennial homes, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.

No one was injured as a result of those downed trees, officials said.

Several trees were uprooted in Centennial, Colorado on Monday, July 7, 2025, resulting in power outages for several hundred homes. South Metro Fire Rescue

Some of those winds reached up to 72 mph and also impacted metro area communities like Highlands Ranch, Littleton, and Englewood, reported CBS Colorado Chief Meteorologist Dave Aguilera.

Back in Centennial, IKEA says it's working to make sure its building, located at 9800 East IKEA Way, didn't suffer any damage beyond the sign falling.

"Severe weather caused one side of the navigation tower at IKEA Centennial to fall," the company said in a statement. "The sign has been safely retrieved, and we are currently assessing the building for damage. There have been no reports of injuries or personal damage. The store remains open and operational."

The IKEA sign on the company's Centennial, Colorado store was torn off the tower by strong winds on Monday, July 7, 2025. CBS

The tower and sign are both clearly visible from Interstate 25 near the East County Line Road exit, about 15 miles south of Denver.

A portion of that sign also fell off the tower in 2016, prompting officials to close I-25 for about two hours after wind gusts reached 25 to 40 mph at the time. The 415,000-square-foot store opened in 2011 and was the first in the state.