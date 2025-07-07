Watch CBS News
Ground stop issued at Denver International Airport due to thunderstorms

Jennifer McRae
The FAA issued a ground stop at Denver International Airport on Monday afternoon due to thunderstorms. The ground stop was issued at 1:25 p.m. and will continue until 2:30 p.m.

According to the FAA, the probability of an extension for the ground stop is ranked at medium, or 30%-60%. 

CBS Colorado First Alert Meteorologist Alex Lehnert called for a chance of severe storms in the Denver metro area and eastern Colorado on Monday. 

