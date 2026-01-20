ICE agent treated after slipping on ice in southwestern Colorado during operation, Archuleta County sheriff says

The Archuleta County Sheriff's Office says it responded to a medical call Tuesday morning after an ICE agent slipped and fell on ice during an operation in southwestern Colorado.

The sheriff's office didn't say where the incident happened, but said a deputy responded to the call around 7:50 a.m.

"An ACSO Deputy responded to the scene to ensure that all Archuleta County citizens, medical personnel, and law enforcement officers were safe, and that medical personnel could provide the necessary medical response," Archuleta County Sheriff Mike Le Roux said in a statement.

A Jan. 8, 2026, Getty Images file photo shows an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Michael Siluk/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

An ICE spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday about the nature of the operation or the status of the agent.

Archuleta County borders New Mexico to the south and includes communities like Pagosa Springs, Arboles, Chimney Rock, Chromo, Juanita, and Dyke. It's about 280 miles southwest of Denver.

The sheriff's office said that after treating the agent, the incident was closed and no further action was taken by the sheriff's office.

Recent videos out of Minnesota have shown several instances of agents and officers slipping and falling on ice.

The agency sent 3,000 agents to the Minneapolis area in recent weeks for immigration enforcement operations. Their presence there and the killing by an agent of Colorado-born mother Renee Good have prompted protests in Minnesota, throughout Colorado, and elsewhere around the country.