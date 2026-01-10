Colorado protesters rally in solidarity with Renee Good, killed by ICE agent in Minnesota

Hundreds of protesters rallied across Colorado on Saturday in solidarity with Renee Good, the woman who was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

There were over 30 rallies, dubbed "ICE Out For Good," in Colorado planned for the weekend, with about half in the Denver metro area, and others stretching as far as Windsor, Pagosa Springs, and Grand Junction. More protests were planned for cities and towns across the country.

In Denver, several dozen protesters held and hung signs bearing slogans like "ICE out 4 good," and "liberty and justice 4 all," on the Highlands Bridge and adjacent 15th Street overpass over Interstate 25.

Protesters were seen on the Highlands Bridge over Interstate 25 in Denver, Colorado, on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026. They were rallying in solidarity with Renee Good, the woman who was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026. CBS

Christien Kingsley Coombs, another protester in Denver, was standing on the sidewalk on the 15th Street overpass in Denver holding a sign that read "melt ICE," with his kid, who held a sign that read "ICE kills."

"I'm trying to teach 'em at a young age to stand up for what's right," he said. "We believe that it's a racist institution that kills people and tears apart families and it needs to be abolished. This is not right."

Jeanette Baust was also protesting from the sidewalk along 15th Street.

"I don't know what people are talking about, especially the president or Stephen Miller, saying (ICE) can do whatever they want to do. Everybody's accountable. The president is accountable, and if not today, tomorrow or the next day," she said. "He and this regime are taking up so much airspace when there are really people looking to be heard and want liberty for everybody and justice for everybody in this country, and that's why we're out here."

State and federal authorities confirmed that the 37-year-old Good was shot and killed while in her car by an agent with ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations unit who has been identified as Jonathan Ross.

White House officials have alleged that Ross acted in self-defense, and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has defended Ross, saying he feared for his safety when he shot and killed the mother of three. That claim has been disputed by witnesses, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Graphic video of the shooting was captured from multiple angles, including from witnesses, nearby doorbell cameras, and Ross's own cell phone, the footage of which has since been released.

Originally born in Colorado and raised in Colorado Springs, Good had just dropped her 6-year-old son off at school before being killed, according to the Associated Press. She was a poet and was working as a substitute English teacher in Minneapolis, her father told CBS News. After working in banking in Colorado Springs, her father said she moved to Virginia for college. She recently moved to Kansas City and then Minneapolis, according to her wife, Becca Good, who was in the car during the shooting.

Protesters are seen at the 15th Street overpass over Interstate 25 on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, rallying against ICE after an agent shot and killed Renee Good in Minneapolis days earlier. CBS

"They're just doing terrible things. The diversity in this country is what makes us great. We shouldn't be hurting people just because they're different and they're not from here. We just need to be doing better as a country," Jake Fishkind said from the Denver protest on Saturday. "As a White guy from a privileged background, we need to use our privilege to be able to make the world a better place, and just standing with people like these people here, I think that helps. Any little thing can help."

In Colorado, more protesters were seen on sidewalks at intersections in Superior, Boulder, and elsewhere.