Faith leaders says "hundreds of Minnesota places of worship" to participate in Jan. 23 anti-ICE rally

Faith leaders will hold a news conference Tuesday in the Twin Cities to announce the participation of "hundreds of Minnesota places of worship" in A Day of Truth and Freedom — which calls for people to not work, shop or go to school this Friday.

Organizers say the day's aim is to "call for an immediate end to ICE operations" in the state.

"As leaders in their community, clergy are bearing witness to the constitutional and human rights violations happening on a daily basis in our state and communities as a result of DHS operations," wrote a spokesperson with the St. Paul-based nonprofit Isaiah.

The Day of Truth and Freedom will also include a march and rally in downtown Minneapolis on Friday, starting at 2 p.m.

Several Twin Cities businesses and co-ops will also close Friday in solidarity, and organizers say several unions are also on board, including the St. Paul Federation of Educators, the Minneapolis Federation of Educators, Unite Here Local 17, SEIU Local 26, and the transit union ATU.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

NOTE: The original airdate of the video attached to this article is Jan. 13, 2026.