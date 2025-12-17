Former Hygiene fire captain convicted of sexual assault by Colorado jury

A former captain with the Hygiene Fire Department has been convicted of more than a dozen charges including sexual assault, unlawful sexual conduct, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust and sexual exploitation of children.

According to prosecutors, Kamron Barnaby committed sexual assaults against five victims, two of whom were teenagers at the time. Each of the five victims testified at his trial.

Kamron Barnaby Boulder County

Twentieth Judicial District Attorney Michael Dougherty said Barnaby's tactics with each victim were largely the same. The defendant used his position of power and control within the fire department to prey upon women. Prosecutors said many of the sexual assaults happened inside the fire department or on the property. In court, evidence that Barnaby sent nude photos and videos of himself to each victim. Investigators said they recovered from his phone hundreds of photos and videos of the defendant masturbating himself.

The investigation began in 2023 after the Boulder County Sheriff's Office was notified by the Chief of Hygiene Fire of a sexual assault allegation made by a former Hygiene firefighter. Ultimately, five women, including three subordinate employees of Barnaby, came forward.

"The defendant preyed upon young women, using his position as a Fire Captain. These five victims demonstrated courage, strength and resilience in coming forward and going through this trial. We were honored to fight for justice for each of them. I want to thank the outstanding detectives from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office and the team from the District Attorney's Office. Also, I truly appreciate the service of the jurors, who spent part of their holiday season working through a graphic, painful case to reach the right result," said Dougherty.

Barnaby was found guilty on all 13 charges brought against him, including four counts of sexual assault, two counts of unlawful sexual conduct, two counts of sexual assault, two more counts of unlawful sexual contact, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust and sexual exploitation of children.

Sentencing has been scheduled for Feb. 27, 2026.