Former Hygiene Fire Captain arrested for sexual assault, deputies believe there are more victims

Boulder County Sheriff's Office investigators believe there could be more victims after the former Hygiene Fire Captain was arrested on sexual assault charges. Kamron Barnaby, 30, was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Boulder County Jail.

He is facing several charges including two counts of sexual assault- physical force, three counts of sexual assault, two counts of unlawful sexual contact- physical force and two counts of unlawful sexual contact as well as official misconduct.

Kamron Barnaby Boulder County

According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, the investigation began after deputies were made aware of a sexual assault allegation made by a former Hygiene Fire Department firefighter against Barnaby, who was a captain at the Hygiene Fire Department at the time.

During the investigation, four women, including two subordinate employees of Barnaby, came forward with allegations of sexual assault against Barnaby that included incidents that happened while on duty. The investigation revealed that some of the sexual assaults occurred during Barnaby's scheduled shifts.

Investigators believe there are additional victims and witnesses to these crimes. These individuals are encouraged to contact Detective Mike McKinley with the Boulder County Sheriff's Office at 303-441-4692 or via email at mmckinley@bouldercounty.org.

Barnaby is currently employed by the Mountain View Fire Protection District.