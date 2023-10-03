Here's how Colorado's members of Congress voted on removing former Speaker Kevin McCarthy

Kevin McCarthy has been removed as Speaker of the House, having been ousted by his own party. It's the first time in history a Speaker has been removed.

The vote broke down 216-210, with eight Republicans joining the Democrats, who all voted in favor of removing the Speaker. One of them was Rep. Ken Buck, who represents Colorado's 4th Congressional District, who joined the Democrats in voting to remove McCarthy.

Here's how all of Colorado's U.S. House members voted:

Rep. Diana DeGette, a Democrat who represents Colorado's 1st Congressional District, voted to remove McCarthy

Rep. Joe Neguse, a Democrat who represents Colorado's 2nd Congressional District, voted to remove him

Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Republican who represents Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, voted to keep him

Rep. Ken Buck, a Republican who represents Colorado's 4th Congressional District, voted to remove

Rep. Doug Lamborn, a Republican who represents Colorado's 5th Congressional District, voted to keep

Rep. Jason Crow, a Democrat who represents Colorado's 6th Congressional District, voted to remove

Rep. Brittany Pettersen, a Democrat who represents Colorado's 7th Congressional District, voted to remove

Rep. Yadira Caraveo, a Democrat who represents Colorado's 8th Congressional District, voted to remove

Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina is now speaker pro tempore until a new speaker is chosen.