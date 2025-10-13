Why is southwestern Colorado seeing floods and historic rain totals? Two different tropical systems are responsible

Flooding, mud and debris flows will be possible Monday across the southwestern portion of Colorado.

This is the second round of tropical remnants to impact the state since Friday. The first was what once was Hurricane Priscilla, which brought impressive rainfall to the Western Slope and San Juan Mountains.

A few notable totals include:

Wolf Creek Pass — 6.30 inches

Weminuche — 5.60 inches

Vallecito — 5.20 inches

Stump Lakes — 5.00 inches

Pagosa Springs Airport — 3.10 inches

Durango Airport — 2.50 inches

Grand Junction also picked up 2.01 inches of rain from Friday into Saturday, marking the city's fifth wettest two-day rainfall total on record. None of the other top five events has occurred within the last 50 years.

What makes this even more impressive is that another tropical system is bringing more rain. The remnants of what once was Tropical Storm Raymond will move across Colorado Monday into early Tuesday, with another 1 to 3 inches of rain expected depending on elevation and location across the high country.

Flood Watches and Warnings

Flood Watches remain in effect through noon Tuesday for portions of southwest Colorado. Three Flood Warnings have also been issued:

